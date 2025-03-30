Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF) Short Interest Update

Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,900 shares, an increase of 97.4% from the February 28th total of 163,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.2 days.
Deterra Royalties Stock Performance
Shares of DETRF traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886. Deterra Royalties has a 52 week low of C$2.13 and a 52 week high of C$3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.54.
Deterra Royalties Company Profile
