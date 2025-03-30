Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,354 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $45.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0287 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.