Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,741 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 2.7% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 24,407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,976 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $110.36.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEM. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $105.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

