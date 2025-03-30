Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $263.55 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.34. The firm has a market cap of $847.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.19, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $259.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.34.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

