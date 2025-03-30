Daniel Virnich Purchases 22,640 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Virnich acquired 22,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $23,545.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,363 shares in the company, valued at $753,337.52. This represents a 3.23 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Oncology Institute Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of Oncology Institute stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.
Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.15 million. Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 186.83%.
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.
