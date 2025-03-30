Daniel Virnich Purchases 22,640 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Virnich acquired 22,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $23,545.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,363 shares in the company, valued at $753,337.52. This represents a 3.23 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Oncology Institute Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Oncology Institute stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.15 million. Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 186.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53,382 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 613.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 109,769 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FreeGulliver LLC increased its position in Oncology Institute by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 600,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 412,578 shares during the period. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

