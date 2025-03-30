Cybersecurity Stocks Worth Watching – March 27th

Alphabet, Palo Alto Networks, and CrowdStrike are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares in companies that provide products and services to protect computer systems, networks, and sensitive information from digital attacks. They include firms that offer solutions such as firewalls, anti-virus software, encryption, and threat monitoring systems, making them key players in the rapidly growing field of digital defense. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $164.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,110,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,840,514. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.78. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $147.22 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $6.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.95. 2,384,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,713,305. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.50 and a 1 year high of $208.39. The company has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.54, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.38.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CRWD traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $370.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,493. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.08 and a 200 day moving average of $347.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.73 billion, a PE ratio of 725.11, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

