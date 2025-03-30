CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Major Shareholder Buys $79,350.00 in Stock

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,058 shares of CVR Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $79,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 201,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,113,700. This trade represents a 0.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $74.70 on Friday. CVR Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $88.94. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.56 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.59%.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its holdings in CVR Partners by 18.1% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 45,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

