CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,049,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 812,320 shares.The stock last traded at $3.00 and had previously closed at $2.80.
Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, February 14th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 239.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 55,867 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the third quarter worth $91,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in CureVac during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CureVac by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.
