CT Private Equity Trust (LON:CTPE) Releases Earnings Results

CT Private Equity Trust (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 2.30 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CT Private Equity Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 59.97%.

CT Private Equity Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

LON CTPE opened at GBX 463 ($5.99) on Friday. CT Private Equity Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 415 ($5.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 531.42 ($6.88). The company has a market capitalization of £331.93 million, a PE ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 484.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 465.83.

Get CT Private Equity Trust alerts:

CT Private Equity Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from CT Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $7.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. CT Private Equity Trust’s payout ratio is 372.61%.

About CT Private Equity Trust

Since its launch in 1999, the CT Private Equity Trust (“the Company”) has been offering access to the potential benefits of investment in unlisted companies – an opportunity set that typically lies beyond the reach of individual investors. An established and experienced team, with a continually expanding network, has successfully focused and continues to focus their efforts on building an appropriately diversified portfolio of high quality assets for the Company’s shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CT Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.