CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.2% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.96, for a total transaction of $932,100.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,071 shares in the company, valued at $30,034,703.16. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,801 shares of company stock worth $42,092,255. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD stock opened at $357.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 700.23, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $429.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.26.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

