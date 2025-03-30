Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 192,689 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 192,689 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 0.37% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 221,925 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 162,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 27,961 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 99,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPAA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Motorcar Parts of America Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

