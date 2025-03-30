Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Position Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,802,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 985,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 15.68% of Cousins Properties worth $759,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUZ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 1,609.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 49.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 74.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

Shares of CUZ opened at $29.51 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $32.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 426.67%.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

