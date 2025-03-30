Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 28.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,210,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736,247 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Coterra Energy by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,533,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,572,000 after buying an additional 2,954,675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,461,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 668.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,616,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,289,000 after buying an additional 1,406,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,467,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.28%.

In other news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $748,572.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,856.26. This trade represents a 19.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. This represents a 21.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Johnson Rice raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.35.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

