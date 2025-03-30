Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Corteva worth $23,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Corteva
In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,257.78. The trade was a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Corteva Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Corteva stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Corteva Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.
About Corteva
Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.
