Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in NiSource by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of NiSource by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other NiSource news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $219,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,339.36. The trade was a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $39.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average is $36.87. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $41.45.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NI shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

