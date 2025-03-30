Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,676 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

