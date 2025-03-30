Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 48,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,122 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in FMC by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in FMC in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of FMC by 139.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 187,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after buying an additional 108,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,980. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,899.49. This represents a 12.95 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.81.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded FMC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

