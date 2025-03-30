Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Owens Corning by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Owens Corning by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on OC. Barclays cut their target price on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.18.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $142.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $214.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.