Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 11,053 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 135.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Verint Systems

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.