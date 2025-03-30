Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAA opened at $165.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.57. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.73 and a 1-year high of $173.38. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 135.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.90.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

