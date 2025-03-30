Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $367,000 Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 2,578.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLY stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 0.82. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.10 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 24.14%. Research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.54%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

