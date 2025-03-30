Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,990 Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at $806,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sprinklr by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after buying an additional 295,638 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in Sprinklr by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 182,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 69,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 179,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 968,306 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,879.68. The trade was a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

CXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. William Blair downgraded Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

CXM stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $12.86.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

