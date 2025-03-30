Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,831 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Grand Canyon Education worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. StockNews.com raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

LOPE stock opened at $174.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.17 and a 52-week high of $192.18.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.62 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. Equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

