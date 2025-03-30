Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of National Fuel Gas worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $2,879,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 214,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NFG opened at $78.81 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -562.85 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,471.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

