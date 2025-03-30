Corebridge Financial Inc. Grows Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cousins Properties worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Cousins Properties by 1,609.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUZ. KeyCorp raised Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 426.67%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

