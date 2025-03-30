Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in NVR during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,891,380. The trade was a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,356.67.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,163.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7,015.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7,514.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8,491.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

