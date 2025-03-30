Corebridge Financial Inc. Acquires 177 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $69,433,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,184,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,422,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Insulet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $614,998,000 after acquiring an additional 79,982 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,342,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,525. The trade was a 36.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $258.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.69 and a 200 day moving average of $258.75. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $160.19 and a 52 week high of $289.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.06.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

