Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Consolidated Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years. Consolidated Water has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Consolidated Water stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.19. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Consolidated Water Company Profile

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Mctaggart sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,860. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Stories

