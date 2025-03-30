Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 98 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Teleflex by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFX opened at $137.76 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $128.55 and a 12 month high of $249.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Citizens Jmp lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

