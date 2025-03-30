Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 25,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.21% of Crexendo worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CXDO. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXDO. D. Boral Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (up from $6.75) on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crexendo

In other Crexendo news, CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 229,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $1,262,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 445,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,972.50. This trade represents a 33.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey G. Korn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,304. This represents a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,818. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crexendo Stock Down 5.4 %

CXDO opened at $5.12 on Friday. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $142.85 million, a PE ratio of 170.72 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

