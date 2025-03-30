Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNB. Amundi raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -148.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $22,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,109,644 shares in the company, valued at $72,905,699.56. The trade was a 23.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

See Also

