Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $373,000 Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,449 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Twilio by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $293,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,630,061.80. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,324 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Down 2.9 %

TWLO opened at $98.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.55 and its 200-day moving average is $100.67. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -154.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Baird R W raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

