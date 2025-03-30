Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Lowers Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 378,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of COWZ opened at $54.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.03. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

