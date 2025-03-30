Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $334,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in M&T Bank by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $175.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.62. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $133.03 and a one year high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,827.34. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price (up previously from $233.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.79.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

