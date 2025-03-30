Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $344,000 Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 12.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $6,845,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.04. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $87.93.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APOG shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Singular Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on APOG

About Apogee Enterprises

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.