Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 2,566 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,212 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TD. BMO Capital Markets raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

NYSE:TD opened at $60.31 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.7278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

