Conflux (CFX) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Conflux has a market cap of $405.14 million and approximately $24.55 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.0806 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00007880 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,027.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00011643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.00103545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.84 or 0.00369563 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.81 or 0.00259927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00020161 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,113,684,149 coins and its circulating supply is 5,026,181,209 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,113,569,156.76 with 5,026,069,137.28 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.08066588 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $32,375,619.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.