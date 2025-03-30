Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Trading Down 8.2% – Should You Sell?

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.49 and last traded at $59.74. 319,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 649,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.21. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Concentrix’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.3328 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 35.85%.

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,771.60. This trade represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,401,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,850,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 21,568 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Concentrix during the third quarter worth about $2,844,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 1,232.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 129,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

