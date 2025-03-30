Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Down 61.9% in March

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the February 28th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

LDP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.38. 59,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,256. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $8,092,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 186,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 19,743 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 171,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 164,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 152,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.