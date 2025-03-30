Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on June 30th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $26.31.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

