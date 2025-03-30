Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

CCEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

