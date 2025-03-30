Clune & Associates LTD. Makes New $641,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $45,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $242.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.54. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

