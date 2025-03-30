Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 291,506 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 291,506 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.63% of Target worth $389,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $103.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.96 and a 200-day moving average of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $101.76 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Target from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.