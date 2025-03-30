Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $575.02 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,940,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647,819 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.12% of Monster Beverage worth $575,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $57.86 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $59.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $5,057,080.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,011.38. The trade was a 54.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,846 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,107. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,440 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MNST. BNP Paribas dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

