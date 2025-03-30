Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $434.42 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,760,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 91,841 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.42% of Starbucks worth $434,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 37,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $97.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day moving average of $99.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.12.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

