CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.37.

CINT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on CI&T in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CI&T from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush set a $9.00 price target on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CI&T by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 28.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CINT opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CI&T has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $818.57 million, a P/E ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.36). CI&T had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $112.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CI&T will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

