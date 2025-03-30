CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.37.
CINT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on CI&T in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CI&T from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush set a $9.00 price target on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CI&T
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T
CI&T Stock Performance
NYSE:CINT opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CI&T has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $818.57 million, a P/E ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72.
CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.36). CI&T had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $112.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CI&T will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
About CI&T
CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CI&T
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.