CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,676 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.49% of Brown & Brown worth $142,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $313,412,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $198,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,940,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,964 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 11,337.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,108,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,199 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $71,915,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

BRO opened at $122.97 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $80.33 and a one year high of $123.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

