CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271,644 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 165,562 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.57% of Cheniere Energy worth $286,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,334,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $226.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.88 and a 12 month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.79.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

