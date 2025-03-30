CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 75,246 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,246 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $335,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $221.63 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $219.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.9188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

