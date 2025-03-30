CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 45,799 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,112,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,799 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.52% of Howmet Aerospace worth $243,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 99.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $129.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $140.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.89. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.